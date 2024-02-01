Man wanted in child porn case in Peterborough dies after being found in medical distress; SIU investigating

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after it says Peterborough police found a man in medical distress while attempting to execute a warrant for his arrest Wednesday night.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said that the 46-year-old man was wanted in relation to a child pornography investigation. According to the SIU, when police arrived at a residence in the area of County Road 35 and Regional Road 2 to arrest the man, they found him in the basement in medical distress.

The man was then transported to the hospital by paramedics where he was pronounced dead.

The SIU said two investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to this case. The SIU investigates any incident between a member of the public and police that results in death, serious injury, allegations of sexual assault, or when a firearm is discharged at a civilian.

The SIU is asking anyone with information about the case to contact investigators.