TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man wanted in child porn case in Peterborough dies after being found in medical distress; SIU investigating

    SIU
    Share

    Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after it says Peterborough police found a man in medical distress while attempting to execute a warrant for his arrest Wednesday night.

    The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said that the 46-year-old man was wanted in relation to a child pornography investigation. According to the SIU, when police arrived at a residence in the area of County Road 35 and Regional Road 2 to arrest the man, they found him in the basement in medical distress.

    The man was then transported to the hospital by paramedics where he was pronounced dead.

    The SIU said two investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to this case. The SIU investigates any incident between a member of the public and police that results in death, serious injury, allegations of sexual assault, or when a firearm is discharged at a civilian.

    The SIU is asking anyone with information about the case to contact investigators.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    It's called 'cozy cardio.' In a world seeking comfort, some see a happier mode of exercise

    Political polarization. Economic struggles. Inequity. Climate change. War. In an often-bruising world, you can hardly blame people for seeking out ways to cushion themselves. From weighted blankets to "cozy" murder mystery novels to entire restaurants and cookbooks based on childhood comfort foods, the appetite for comfortable things just keeps growing. Now some are seeking comfort even in their physical exertion.

    Mother, 2 girls in a hospital after 'corrosive substance' attack in London

    A woman and her two young daughters were in a hospital on Thursday being treated for injuries after a man threw a corrosive substance at them in south London. Officers received reports that a man pushed a 3-year-old girl to the ground and threw an alkaline substance at her, her 8-year-old sister and their 31-year-old mother.

    UNRWA says it may be forced to shut down by the end of February

    The aid group that has been working to help the 2.3 million Palestinians facing what the United Nations has deemed a humanitarian crisis in Gaza may ‘be forced’ to shut down operations by the end of February due to numerous countries pulling their support.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News