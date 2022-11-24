Man wanted in armed robbery on GO train in Toronto
Toronto police are searching for a man wanted in an armed robbery on a GO train.
Investigators say a male suspect boarded a GO train, cart 2705, at Eglinton Station bound for Union Station on Nov. 18, shortly after 11:15 p.m.
The suspect allegedly sat beside a male passenger and demanded his cellphone.
He also wielded a knife and pressed the blade against the victim, according to police.
No injuries were reported.
The suspect is described as Black, standing at five-feet-seven inches tall, 145 pounds, with a medium build and gold teeth on the upper left side of his mouth.
He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, brown boots with white fur on top and was carrying a camouflage backpack, police said.
Police have released security images of the suspect.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
