Man wanted after removing ankle monitor while on house arrest: police

Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man that they say has removed his ankle monitor while on house arrest in relation to a human trafficking investigation.

Waterloo Regional Police say that they assisted in an investigation with the Human Trafficking Unit concerning the breach of the release order for the accused on Dec. 30.

According to police, the accused was convicted of several sex trafficking-related offences involving underage victims at the Superior Court of Justice on Oct. 31 of last year.

Police say that the accused was on bail pending sentencing for those convictions when he allegedly removed his ankle monitor and fled the Waterloo area last week.

Police have identified him as 23-year-old Tyrel “TK” McLean.

He is described as five-foot-nine with a thin build and light complexion. Police say that he is known to frequent the GTA as well as the Southwestern Ontario area.

Police advise against approaching him if located, as they say that he is known to be violent and dangerous.

23-year-old Tyrel “TK” McLean has been charged in a human trafficking investigation. While on house arrest awaiting sentencing, he allegedly removed his ankle monitor in Waterloo and fled the area. Police are asking the public for assistance in locating him. (Photo credit: Toronto Police)