Man taken to trauma centre in serious condition after reported stabbing in Mississauga: paramedics

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
One man was taken to trauma centre on Friday morning with serious injuries after a reported stabbing in Mississauga, Peel paramedics say.

The victim was transported to hospital from an address on Hornsgate Drive, near Dundas Street West and Winston Churchill Boulevard, but the exact location of the incident has not been confirmed.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.

