Man taken to hospital after struck by vehicle in Mississauga, Ont.
Published Friday, September 24, 2021 7:28AM EDT
TORONTO -- A man was hospitalized Thursday evening after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.
Peel police say it happened at the intersection of Dundas Street West and Mavis Road just after 10 p.m.
The male pedestrian was transported to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Peel paramedics say.
The cause of the collision is unknown.