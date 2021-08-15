Advertisement
Man taken to hospital after found shot in parking lot at Polson Pier
Published Sunday, August 15, 2021 10:09PM EDT Last Updated Sunday, August 15, 2021 10:09PM EDT
A man was taken to hospital after a shooting at Polson Pier on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (CTV News/Francis Gibbs)
TORONTO -- A man was found shot in a parking lot at Polson Pier Sunday evening, Toronto police say.
Officers were called for a shooting in the area of Polson and Cherry streets just after 9:30 p.m.
When police arrived, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, paramedics say.
Police have not released suspect information.