A man has been taken from the scene of a Mississauga shooting to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries on Tuesday night.

The incident took place in the area of Mavis Road and Crawford Mill Avenue just after 10 p.m.

Peel Regional Police said the victim is in critical but stable condition.

No information on any possible suspects has been released in connection with this case.

Roads have been blocked off in the area as an investigation is conducted.