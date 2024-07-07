TORONTO
Toronto

Man stabbed multiple times following dispute: TPS

Toronto police can be seen on scene where a male victim was stabbed multiple times in a violent dispute. (Jacob Estrin / CP24) Toronto police can be seen on scene where a male victim was stabbed multiple times in a violent dispute. (Jacob Estrin / CP24)
A dispute between two men turned violent after a male victim was stabbed multiple times Sunday morning, police say.

According to police, the incident happened just before 8 a.m. in the Kennedy Road and Highway 401 area.

In a post to X, police wrote that a male victim was stabbed by a suspect “multiple times” after a verbal dispute turned physical. Police said that the suspect then fled the area on bicycle.

The suspect is described as a six-foot to six-foot-three Black male, who was wearing all black clothing at the time of the incident including a black beanie. Police say that he was last seen heading towards Sheppard Ave.

The victim was transported to hospital life-threatening injuries, paramedics say.

