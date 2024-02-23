Man stabbed in face and back during robbery in Mississauga: Peel police
Peel police say they are searching for three suspects who allegedly robbed and stabbed a man in Mississauga early Friday morning.
Officers were called to an address on Hornsgate Drive, near Dundas Street West and Winston Churchill Boulevard, shortly before 1 a.m. for a report of a man who had been stabbed.
According to police, the man was in the area of Dixie Road and Dundas Street when he was approached by two males and a female. The suspects demanded the victim’s belongings and subsequently stabbed him, police said.
Investigators said the man sustained stab wounds to his face and lower back. He was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition but his injuries are not life-threatening, police confirmed.
Police have not released detailed suspect descriptions at this time.
