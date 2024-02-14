Man sought by police after allegedly attacking someone with piece of wood in Toronto

Toronto police have released photos of a man they suspect of attacking someone with a piece of wood in the city’s east end last month.

A news release issued by the service said the incident took place on Jan. 29, just after 9 a.m., in the area of Oak Park and Wallington avenues, just east of Woodbine Avenue, in East York.

Investigators allege that the suspect became engaged in a verbal altercation with another person. In that interaction, the suspect allegedly attempted to hit the victim with a rock and then struck him with a piece of wood.

The suspect reportedly fled the area. The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police described the suspect as 18 to 19 years old, and approximately five-foot-nine with a slim build. He was said to have a small white terrier, with brown spots, with him at the time of the alleged assault.

On Wednesday, police released images of the suspect in an attempt to identify him. They are asking with relevant information to contact them at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.222tips.com.