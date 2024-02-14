TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man sought by police after allegedly attacking someone with piece of wood in Toronto

    A suspect image provided by Toronto police can be seen above. A suspect image provided by Toronto police can be seen above.
    Share

    Toronto police have released photos of a man they suspect of attacking someone with a piece of wood in the city’s east end last month.

    A news release issued by the service said the incident took place on Jan. 29, just after 9 a.m., in the area of Oak Park and Wallington avenues, just east of Woodbine Avenue, in East York.

    Investigators allege that the suspect became engaged in a verbal altercation with another person. In that interaction, the suspect allegedly attempted to hit the victim with a rock and then struck him with a piece of wood.

    The suspect reportedly fled the area. The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

    Police described the suspect as 18 to 19 years old, and approximately five-foot-nine with a slim build. He was said to have a small white terrier, with brown spots, with him at the time of the alleged assault.

    On Wednesday, police released images of the suspect in an attempt to identify him. They are asking with relevant information to contact them at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.222tips.com. 

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Canada's carbon tax rebate system has been rebranded, policy unchanged

    The federal government is rebranding the carbon tax rebate. Previously known as the Climate Action Incentive Payment, the Liberals are now calling it the 'Canada Carbon Rebate,' according to a release touting the amount Canadians will be reimbursed this year.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News