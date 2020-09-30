TORONTO -- A man is dead after he was shot on a footpath near a commercial plaza in Brampton late on Tuesday night.

Peel Regional Police Const. Kyle Villers said police were called to a pathway near McLaughlin Road South and Ray Lawson Boulevard in Brampton for a report of a gunshot heard.

They arrived to find a man suffering from one gunshot wound.

He was rushed to hospital but later pronounced dead.

Investigators have not yet identified him.

Police closed the intersection and conducted a canvass of the area but will be on site on Wednesday as well.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Bureau or Crime Stoppers.