TORONTO
Toronto

Man seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Brampton

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Share

A 35-year-old man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a single-vehicle collision in Brampton on Sunday morning, say paramedics.

The crash happened near Airport Road and Eagle Plains Drive, north of Sandalwood Parkway East.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to that area just before 6 a.m.

They said that one person was sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a trauma center.

All southbound lanes of Airport Road were closed between Yellow Avens Boulevard and Stonecrest Drive, but have since reopened. 

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News