Man seriously injured in Scarborough highrise shooting; 2 suspects sought

Police are investigating a shooting at a highrise in Scarborough that left a man seriously injured. Police are investigating a shooting at a highrise in Scarborough that left a man seriously injured.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton