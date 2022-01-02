Advertisement
Man seriously injured in North York shooting
Published Sunday, January 2, 2022 7:04PM EST
Toronto police say a man was shot in the area of Weston Road and Highway 401.
TORONTO -- A man has been seriously injured in a shooting in North York, Toronto police say.
It happened in the area of Weston Road and Highway 401 just before 6 p.m. Sunday.
Police said officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police have not released suspect information.