Man seriously injured after Scarborough shooting

A man was seriously injured after an early morning shooting in Scarborough Saturday, police say.

Officers were called to Brimley Road and Lawrence Avenue around 1:30 a.m. after receiving reports of shots fired.

Police said that when officers arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to hospital in serious, but not life-threatening condition, paramedics confirmed.

No further details have been provided regarding the shooting. Police say the investigation is ongoing.