Man seriously injured after reports of pedestrian-involved collision in Toronto

A man has been transported to hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries after reports of a collision involving a pedestrian downtown.

It happened at around 11:30 a.m. in the area of Yonge and Alexander streets.

Police said there were reports that a pedestrian was struck by a van in the area and police are on scene investigating.

Toronto paramedics said the victim has been transported to hospital for treatment and his injuries are possibly life-threatening.