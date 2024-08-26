TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man seriously injured after reported shooting in Etobicoke

    A man was taken to hospital after being shot in Etobicoke on Monday morning. A man was taken to hospital after being shot in Etobicoke on Monday morning.
    Share

    A man has been taken to hospital in serious condition after a reported shooting in Etobicoke overnight.

    Toronto police say they responded to the area of Finch Avenue and Highway 27 just after 12:35 a.m. for reports that someone had been shot while driving a vehicle.

    Responding officers located a victim with a gunshot wound at the scene, police said. The victim was transported to hospital in series condition, according to paramedics.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News