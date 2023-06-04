Man seriously injured after downtown carjacking: Toronto police

Toronto police say a man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a carjacking in the city’s downtown core.

Investigators say the incident occurred in the area of Bathurst Street and Adelaide Place, near Adelaide Street West, on Saturday night.

Suspects fled with the vehicle and a man was located with injuries in the area, police say.

Paramedics rushed the man to hospital via emergency run in serious condition.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects but say the investigation is ongoing.