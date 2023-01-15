Man rushed to hospital, suspect in custody after Brampton stabbing
A man is in hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in Brampton late Saturday night.
Peel Regional Police said a confrontation started near Kennedy Road and Steeles Avenue around 11:30 p.m.
One man was subsequently stabbed and transported to a trauma center with serious injuries. He has since been stabilized and is expected to survive, police said.
A male suspect is in custody in connection with the stabbing.
There was a heavy police presence in the area, but police say there's no threat to public safety.
Police are asking any witnesses or anyone who might have video of the incident to contact investigators.
