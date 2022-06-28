Man rushed to hospital after downtown Toronto stabbing

Man rushed to hospital after downtown Toronto stabbing

A Toronto police logo is seen in an undated file image. A Toronto police logo is seen in an undated file image.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

B.C. Premier Horgan announces he will step down

After five years in the role, John Horgan announced on Tuesday afternoon he plans to step down as premier of British Columbia and has asked his governing party, the NDP, to hold a leadership convention later this year.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton