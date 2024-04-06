Man pulls gun on Facebook Marketplace seller during meetup in Toronto, steals phone: police

Two men have been charged after an online seller was robbed at gunpoint during a meetup in Scarborough on Friday evening.

The victim, police said, agreed to meet with a prospective buyer of a cellphone listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace in the area of Midland Avenue and Danforth Road at around 6:30 p.m.

Police said two men arrived in a gray 2017 Honda Civic at the meeting place. One man got out of the vehicle, approached the victim, and asked to look at the phone.

He then allegedly took the phone and returned to the car. When the seller confronted the man to get the phone back, he allegedly pointed a gun at the victim, police said.

The two suspects shortly fled the area.

On Saturday, police announced in a news release that they had arrested two men – Toronto resident Kevonte Murry and Brampton resident Jahziah Griffiths, both of whom are 19 years old.

Murry is facing 13 charges, including robbery with an offensive weapon, pointing a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, assault with a weapon and two counts of carrying a concealed weapon.

Meanwhile, Griffiths has been charged with nine offences, including robbery with an offensive weapon, assault with intent to resist arrest and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Police said they believe there may be more victims and released photos of the two suspects.

They ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.