    • Man killed in Toronto shooting identified as 25-year-old B.C. resident

    Toronto police have identified the man fatally shot in Rexdale earlier this week as a resident of British Columbia.

    Police say 25-year-old Jasmit Badesha, from Mission, B.C., was found shot on Sunday evening near the parking lot of an apartment building near Bergamot Drive and Rexdale Boulevard, west of Islington Avenue.

    Life-saving measures were performed, but Badesha was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

    He is the city’s 12th homicide victim of the year.

    Police have not released any suspect information as well as a possible motive for the shooting.

    Investigators continue to ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.

