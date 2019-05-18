

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police say they’re working to locate a crime scene after a man boarded a TTC bus in Scarborough’s Dean Park area claiming he was shot on Saturday night.

Police say the man wandered onto the bus at Sheppard Avenue East and Dean Park Road after 10 p.m.

Paramedics arrived on scene and concluded the man was not shot, but instead suffered a laceration to his head.

Police said they believed the man was a victim of a robbery that took place in a restaurant near the area.