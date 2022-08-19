Man in life-threatening condition after being shot during robbery at Toronto pharmacy

A man has been seriously injured after being shot during an attempted robbery at a pharmacy in Scarborough on Friday evening.

Toronto police said they responded to a shooting in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Brimley Road shortly after 8 p.m.

Two males reportedly entered a pharmacy, brandished firearms and tried to rob it, police said.

At some point, one person was shot, according to police.

When they arrived at the scene, officers located a man suffering from serious gunshot wounds.

Toronto paramedics said the victim was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Police said the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. It is unclear if they were able to steal items from the store.

No suspect descriptions have been released.