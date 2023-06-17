Man in life-threatening condition after being pulled from water near Humber Bay Park

A man is in life-threatening condition after being pulled from the water near Humber Bay Park on Saturday evening.

Toronto police said the marine unit was called to the waterfront park in Etobicoke at around 6:20 p.m. for reports of someone in distress in the water.

Officers later rescued a man and immediately commenced life-saving measures.

He was subsequently transported to the hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown, and police said the investigation is ongoing.