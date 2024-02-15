Man in hospital with serious injuries following stabbing at TTC subway station

A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing at a TTC subway station, Toronto police say.

Officers were called to Wilson Station just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday after a man in his 50s was located with stab wounds.

According to Toronto paramedics, he was rushed to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Paramedics added that they also transported a woman in her 20s with minor injuries.

Police say the woman was put under arrest.

Meanwhile, officers are looking for a suspect described as a 21-year-old Black male who was wearing all-black clothing.