    • Man in hospital with serious injuries following stabbing at TTC subway station

    Police are on the scene of a stabbing at Wilson Station. (Dave Ritchie for CTV News Toronto) Police are on the scene of a stabbing at Wilson Station. (Dave Ritchie for CTV News Toronto)
    A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing at a TTC subway station, Toronto police say.

    Officers were called to Wilson Station just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday after a man in his 50s was located with stab wounds.

    According to Toronto paramedics, he was rushed to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    Paramedics added that they also transported a woman in her 20s with minor injuries.

    Police say the woman was put under arrest.

    Meanwhile, officers are looking for a suspect described as a 21-year-old Black male who was wearing all-black clothing.

