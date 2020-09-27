A man in his 30s is in hospital with serious injuries after a drive-by shooting in North York Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called to Jane Street and Shoreham Drive around 8:40 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Police said one person was shot in the back.

A man was transported to a trauma centre in serious, possibly life-threatening condition, Toronto paramedics said.

Police are looking for two suspects who fled the scene in a brown four-door sedan.

One of the suspects was wearing a brown hoodie, black shoes, a black hat, and a red bandana while the other had grey sweatpants.

The area has seen a number of shootings over the past few days. On Thursday, a 57-year-old man was shot to death while playing dominoes with five other men near Gosford Boulevard and Shoreham Drive.

Another victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said that shooting was connected to an earlier incident that night in the area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue. There were no victims but police recovered numerous shell casings.