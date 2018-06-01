

CTV News Toronto





Police in Toronto are searching for a suspect accused of threatening a TTC bus driver at Finch Station on Tuesday.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m., police say the bus pulled into the station on Yonge Street and Finch Avenue to let passengers out.

Once it was parked in the bus bay, the driver closed the bus door.

Police say a man then approached the closed door and started smashing on the window with his hand, threatening the driver in the process.

They say he “continued to cause a disturbance” on the bus platform before fleeing the area.

The suspect has been described as a male with brown eyes, short black hair and a black moustache. He stands approximately five-foot-11 and was last seen wearing a black vest, a black shirt with grey sleeves, blue jeans, black shoes.

He was also carrying a blue bag.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the photograph provided by Toronto police are being asked to call them or Crime Stoppers.