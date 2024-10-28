Raptors swingman RJ Barrett gets green light to play against Nuggets
RJ Barrett will make his regular-season debut tonight as his Toronto Raptors host the Denver Nuggets.
The swingman from Mississauga, Ont., missed most of the pre-season and Toronto's first three games of the regular season with a sprained shoulder.
Barrett was hurt trying to fight through a screen in the Raptors' first pre-season game on Oct. 6 in Montreal.
He averaged 21.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists over 32 games with the Raptors last season after he was traded to his hometown team by the New York Knicks on Dec. 30.
Rookie combo guard Ja'Kobe Walter, who missed the entire pre-season, is also out with a sprained shoulder.
Walter was assigned to the G-League's Raptors 905 earlier today so he can get his conditioning game ready.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2024.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING B.C. NDP poised to win 2024 election, with judicial recounts increasingly likely
Incumbent B.C. Premier David Eby’s NDP appears poised to win the province’s nail-biting 2024 election – and could potentially retain the party’s majority, by the narrowest of margins.
'Time to clear the air': Some Liberal MPs want secret ballot vote on Trudeau's leadership
A growing number of Liberal caucus members are calling for a secret ballot vote to decide whether Justin Trudeau should step down as party leader.
'We promise to be better': N.S. firefighter club criticized after group in KKK costumes attends Halloween dance
A group of Cape Breton firefighters are apologizing after four people showed up at a Halloween dance dressed in what appeared to be Ku Klux Klan costumes.
Previously unseen photos of Prince William with his mother Diana visiting homeless charity released
Prince William has opened up about how a powerful childhood experience with his brother and late mother helped shape his work in combatting homelessness.
Next CPP payment coming on Tuesday for Canadian retirees
Here's how retirees will get their funds from the federal benefit.
Ont. couple accused of human trafficking plead not guilty as complainant testifies
Marred by several delays, the trial of alleged human traffickers Lauriston and Amber Maloney finally got underway on Monday in a Bradford courtroom, with a woman who worked and lived with the couple testifying.
Google exempt from Online News Act for 5 years, must pay news outlets $100M: CRTC
The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission has granted Google a five-year exemption from the Online News Act, ordering it to pay $100 million to Canadian news outlets within 60 days.
'Pieces of wood': Gummy candies recalled, Canadian Food Inspection Agency says
A recall has been issued for gummy candies due to pieces of wood, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
'Bob's Burgers' actor sentenced to 1 year in prison for role in Capitol riot
An actor known for his roles in the television comedies “Bob's Burgers” and “Arrested Development” was sentenced on Monday to one year in prison for his part in a mob's attack on the U.S. Capitol nearly four years ago.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Montrealers aren't hanging out downtown as much as they used to: survey
A new study suggests Montrealers are going downtown less often with four in 10 saying they go less often than before the pandemic.
-
Montreal to remove city hall welcome sign that includes woman wearing hijab
Montreal's mayor says a welcome sign depicting a woman wearing a veil that adorns a lobby at city hall will be taken down in the name of secularism.
-
Ottawa will not challenge Quebec MAID law that allows advance requests
Ottawa said it will not challenge a Quebec law that allows people to request medical assistance in dying (MAID) in advance.
Ottawa
-
‘Heart of Gold’: Perth, Ont. mourns the death of a 15-year-old
Grief counsellors are at Perth and District Collegiate Institute in Perth, Ont. today, as family, friends and the community mourn the death of 15-year-old Reese Stanzel.
-
'Diamond for the community': Friends remember Brkti Berhe
Some of the people who knew Brkti Berhe, the woman killed in an Ottawa park in what police have said was femicide, are remembering her as a devoted wife, loving mother, and pillar of the community.
-
Lawyer accused of offering legal services for sexual favours ordered to pay former client $235,000
Suspended Ottawa lawyer James Bowie has been ordered to pay $235,000 in damages to a former client after he repeatedly suggested she pay for his legal services with oral sex and released personal details about her online after the allegations were reported by CTV News Ottawa.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford announces $34.9M for Sudbury wastewater facility
Ontario Premier Doug Ford in Sudbury on Monday afternoon to make an infrastructure funding announcement at a wastewater facility.
-
Sault St. Marie, Ont., landlord found to have violated rights of tenant with a disability
A landlord in Sault Ste. Marie discriminated against a man who is deaf and has limited sight, the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal has ruled.
-
Pair busted trying to use fake money to purchase machinery in Nipissing First Nation
Two people were busted in Nipissing First Nation trying to use fake money to buy machinery, Anishinabek Police Service says.
Kitchener
-
'Ideology' remains significant factor in Villalba-Aleman terrorism charge
What role does ideology play in the sentencing of the man who pleaded guilty to four charges in an attack at the University of Waterloo?
-
Guelph Police dedicating more resources to downtown public safety initiative
The Guelph Police Service is planning to dedicate more resources to ensuring public safety in the city’s downtown area as part of an ongoing initiative.
-
Guelph, Ont. charitable bike repairs halted due to bylaw complaint
After 14 years of repairing and selling bicycles out of the garage of her home, a Guelph, Ont. woman’s efforts have ended – for now, at least.
London
-
Families scramble as retirement home at centre of fraud investigation announces closure
An Oxford County retirement residence at the centre of a fraud investigation has announced it will be closing its doors next month, leaving residents and their families with just a couple of weeks to find alternate accommodations.
-
Projected tax hike for London's 2025 budget comes in short of initial projections
According to a statement from the city on Monday, the projected tax increase for 2025 has come in at 7.4 per cent, which is down form the initial projection of 8.7 per cent.
-
Five injured in two vehicle crash in Huron County
A pickup truck and car collided in the Huron County village of Nile this afternoon, sending as many as five people to hospital.
Windsor
-
Police hoping to identify two suspects after homicide on Highland Avenue
Windsor police officers are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects related to the death of a 69-year-old man in south-central Windsor.
-
‘This is a taboo topic’: Milk dumping under the microscope
A new study estimates $14 billion in milk has “disappeared” from Canada between 2012 and 2021.
-
Food bank operators calling on government to step up
With more and more people turning to food banks for help, operators in Windsor-Essex are looking for a government intervention.
Barrie
-
Priced out of rental market, Midland senior lives in her shed
A Midland senior has resorted to living in her shed out of desperation
-
Small community reeling amid homicide investigation in Huntsville
Ontario’s Special Investigation Unit has not confirmed the identities of three people found dead inside a home in Huntsville as the community is left reeling.
-
Ont. couple accused of human trafficking plead not guilty as complainant testifies
Marred by several delays, the trial of alleged human traffickers Lauriston and Amber Maloney finally got underway on Monday in a Bradford courtroom, with a woman who worked and lived with the couple testifying.
Winnipeg
-
Students express safety concerns after U of M dorm attack
An assault on a woman at a University of Manitoba dorm room has left students on edge.
-
Woman run over by her own car during carjacking
A Winnipeg woman is recovering after being run over by her own vehicle during a carjacking this weekend.
-
Nine straight wins in reach for the Winnipeg Jets during a primetime matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs
Another day, another chance for the Winnipeg Jets to extend their season opening winning streak.
Atlantic
-
'We promise to be better': N.S. firefighter club criticized after group in KKK costumes attends Halloween dance
A group of Cape Breton firefighters are apologizing after four people showed up at a Halloween dance dressed in what appeared to be Ku Klux Klan costumes.
-
Saint John police search for man wanted in connection with shooting
The Saint John Police Force is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with a shooting incident in the city over the weekend.
-
Halifax police investigating break-ins of more than 25 cars in parking garages
Halifax Regional Police is investigating two break-and-enters in parking garages early Sunday morning.
N.L.
-
Women's hockey is growing, but junior athletes play fewer competitive years on average. A new league aims to change that
Teams are facing off in a new eastern Newfoundland hockey league aiming to bring competitive play — and a few extra years on the ice — for young women in the province.
-
Remains of missing Kansas man found at scene of western Newfoundland hotel fire
Investigators found the remains of a 77-year-old American man on Wednesday at the scene of a fire that destroyed a hotel in western Newfoundland earlier on the weekend.
-
77-year-old Kansas man missing after hotel fire in western Newfoundland
Police in western Newfoundland say a 77-year-old man visiting the province from Kansas is missing after a fire at a hotel in Deer Lake, N.L.
Edmonton
-
'Elaborate encampment' with solar panels and mini-power grid dismantled by EPS
Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has dismantled one of the ‘most elaborate encampments’ officers have ever seen.
-
Camrose Casino owner in receivership after application to move casino to Edmonton
The Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission says it is evaluating the relocation of the Camrose Casino after the company that owns it was forced into receivership.
-
More than 20,000 goldfish removed from Edmonton stormwater pond
Epcor says it has removed more than 20,000 goldfish from an Edmonton stormwater pond.
Calgary
-
Alberta income tax cut still on the table despite oil prices dip
A provincial income tax cut could be coming for Albertans, along with a reprieve at the pumps, in connection with the price of oil.
-
'Baffling': MP says Alberta minister made false claims about pandemic bill
A Liberal member of Parliament says he's baffled by the Alberta United Conservative government's response to his private member's bill about pandemic preparedness.
-
Calgary hockey community mourning loss of former Flames equipment manager
Gus Thorson, a former Flames equipment manager and prominent member of the Calgary hockey community, has died.
Regina
-
Where to watch Saskatchewan's 2024 provincial election
Candidates across Saskatchewan have made their final pitches to potential voters as the 2024 campaign comes to a close and election day arrives.
-
Here are the ridings to watch in Saskatchewan's 2024 provincial election
With multiple polls suggesting a tight race to the finish for Saskatchewan's major political parties – here are the ridings where some extra attention may be required.
-
Here's where you can vote in Regina
Election day has arrived in Saskatchewan. With it, the last wave of voters prepare to cast their ballots and decide who will form government in the province.
Saskatoon
-
Where to watch Saskatchewan's 2024 provincial election
Candidates across Saskatchewan have made their final pitches to potential voters as the 2024 campaign comes to a close and election day arrives.
-
Here are the ridings to watch in Saskatchewan's 2024 provincial election
With multiple polls suggesting a tight race to the finish for Saskatchewan's major political parties – here are the ridings where some extra attention may be required.
-
'Life will never be the same': Sask. man fighting for life after being robbed and shot
A construction worker who was robbed, shot and left for dead last week remains in a Saskatoon hospital awaiting more surgeries.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver food bank feeling demand as Food Banks Canada reports doubling of users
More than two million Canadians used a food bank in March of this year, compared to one million users in March of 2018, according to the Hunger Count report by Food Banks Canada.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. NDP poised to win 2024 election, with judicial recounts increasingly likely
Incumbent B.C. Premier David Eby’s NDP appears poised to win the province’s nail-biting 2024 election – and could potentially retain the party’s majority, by the narrowest of margins.
-
Harvested shark fins and marine pollution among illegal activity detected by Canadian Coast Guard
The Canadian Coast Guard’s Sir Wilfrid Laurier ship has made its safe return to Victoria, marking the conclusion of a year’s mission uncovering illegal ocean activity.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. NDP poised to win 2024 election, with judicial recounts increasingly likely
Incumbent B.C. Premier David Eby’s NDP appears poised to win the province’s nail-biting 2024 election – and could potentially retain the party’s majority, by the narrowest of margins.
-
Mounties say 'at least' 1 person dead after house fire on Vancouver Island
Mounties are investigating after the remains of at least one person were found following a house fire on Vancouver Island on Monday morning.
-
B.C. NDP lead grows in Juan de Fuca-Malahat after election recount
The last of three recounts in British Columbia's closely contested provincial election has concluded with B.C. NDP candidate Dana Lajeunesse still leading in the Juan de Fuca-Malahat riding.