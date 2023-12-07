Man hit by vehicle in Etobicoke taken to hospital with serious injuries

A male pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke Thursday evening.

Toronto police said it happened at the intersection of Dundas Street West and Shorncliffe Road shortly before 9 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located the pedestrian, a man in his 60s, with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital, and there is no immediate word on his condition.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.