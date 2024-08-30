TORONTO
Toronto

Man has potentially life-threatening injuries after Cabbagetown stabbing

Police tape is shown at the scene of a stabbing investigation near Dundas and Sherbourne streets on Friday. Police tape is shown at the scene of a stabbing investigation near Dundas and Sherbourne streets on Friday.
A man has been rushed to hospital with serious and potentially life-threatening injuries following a stabbing in Cabbagetown on Friday morning.

Police say that the victim was located with a stab wound near Sherbourne and Dundas streets at around 7:40 a.m.

He was transported to hospital via emergency run.

Images from the scene show police tape outside a conevience store in the area. Two bicyclyes are visible on the ground behind the police tape.

Police are investigating and are appealing to anyone with information to contact investigators.

So far no suspect or suspect descriptions have been provided. 

