Man found dead in Lake Ontario near Mississauga after becoming distressed while swimming
A man died after he became distressed while swimming in Lake Ontario along the Mississauga waterfront on Wednesday afternoon.
Peel Regional Police (PRP) said they received multiple reports of a distressed swimmer near the Lakefront Promenade area in the city's Lakeview neighbourhood shortly before 4 p.m.
The PRP marine unit and Mississauga Fire crews were dispatched to the area and began a search of the bay. The swimmer, believed to be a man in his 60s, was found dead shortly before 6 p.m., police say.
“Preliminary information that we have at this time is that across the way at RK [McMillan] Park, there's a gazebo structure where many people picnic, and it's believed that the male swam from there across the bay here, and on his return back at some point was in a state of distress,” said PRP Media Relations Officer Tyler Bell-Morena.
“That's where he was last seen and went under the water.”
Bell-Morena says police believe the man was swimming alone.
It’s unclear what caused the man to become distressed, Bell-Morena said. However, he says police haven’t ruled out the possibility that the man had a medical episode.
“It would be speculation at this point to comment on what caused the male to become in a state of distress, but [a medical episode] certainly is a possibility and likely something that the coroner's office will look into.”
The PRP marine unit deployed their watercraft a short distance from where the incident took place, allowing crews to arrive on scene rapidly, Bell-Morena added.
“It was within minutes,” he said.
“They were in the area here, and once it was confirmed that in fact a male was in the water and there was no sighting of the male leave the water, unfortunately, it then translated to a recovery operation.”
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
WEATHER ADVISORY
WEATHER ADVISORY | Funnel cloud advisory ends for Toronto and Hamilton area
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bell cutting 1,300 positions, shuttering six radio stations
BCE Inc. is cutting 1,300 positions, around three per cent of its workforce, and closing or selling nine radio stations as the company plans to 'significantly adapt' how it delivers the news.
Trudeau knew about Bernardo transfer before Mendicino, Poilievre calls for minister to resign
Facing calls to resign, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino announced Wednesday he'll be issuing a 'ministerial directive' requiring Canada's corrections agency to reform how it handles high profile prison transfers, after it was revealed that the minister's office and the PMO knew about plans to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo, months before it happened.
B.C. man disrupts track meet, asks for confirmation of 9-year-old's gender
When Heidi Starr went to her daughter’s track and field meet in Kelowna last week, she thought she’d be cheering her child on—not shielding her from transphobia.
House committee recommends windfall tax for grocers if Competition Bureau finds evidence of profiteering
The Canadian government should introduce a windfall tax on large grocery chains if the Competition Bureau finds evidence that they’re generating excess profits on food items, the parliamentary agriculture committee says.
Russia says relations 'on the verge of being severed' as Ottawa seizes cargo plane
Moscow is warning that relations with Canada are 'on the verge of being severed' after the federal Liberal government moved to forfeit a massive Russian cargo plane.
This Jupiter-like planet may have eaten its neighbour at some point: Canadian study
In one of the most detailed examinations of an exoplanet yet, Quebec-based scientists have calculated the chemical composition for a massive gas giant more than 634 light years away from us and found that it likely swallowed another neighbouring planet.
Household debt level rises as interest rates bite into cash flow
Canadians have less cash to spend even as they are taking on more debt, Statistics Canada reported Wednesday, at a time when interest rates are the highest they've been in decades.
Microplastics can stick in human airways, new study finds
A new study from an international group of researchers has found that microplastics can stick in our respiratory system, posing potentially serious health risks.
Pilot crashes small plane off coast of Wales, survives
Volunteers with a charity lifeboat service and beachgoers assisted the pilot of a light aircraft after the plane crashed into the sea off the coast of Porthcawl, Wales, on Tuesday.
Montreal
-
Not enough rain to douse northern Quebec wildfires, temperatures expected to rise
A northwestern Quebec municipality with an intense wildfire on its doorstep did not get the rain it had hoped for this week, preventing a shift in the fight that could allow residents to return, officials said Wednesday. SOPFEU said wildfires near Lebel-sur-Quevillon, Que., continue to threaten the community 620 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
-
Canada confirms expropriation for construction of Lac-Megantic rail bypass
Some Lac-Megantic residents will have their land expropriated to allow for the construction of a rail bypass, the Government of Canada confirmed on Wednesday. The announcement from federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra and Public Services and Procurement Minister Helena Jaczek was shared in a news release Wednesday evening.
-
Quebec Transport Ministry continues to clean graffiti off the Turcot interchange - is it worth it?
The Ministry of Transport Quebec (MTQ) says it spends thousands of taxpayer dollars to clean graffiti off the Turcot Interchange walls. Some say they should leave it be or work with street artists rather than against them.
London
-
Bell cutting 1,300 positions, shuttering six radio stations
BCE Inc. is cutting 1,300 positions, around three per cent of its workforce, and closing or selling nine radio stations as the company plans to 'significantly adapt' how it delivers the news.
-
City seeks public opinion on service hubs for homeless Londoners
The city held two of its first public meetings on addressing its homelessness strategy on Wednesday evening.
-
Search for missing therapy dog comes to heartbreaking conclusion
The emotional search for a therapy dog, missing from the Grand Bend, Ont., area since late February, has come to a sad conclusion.
Kitchener
-
Grad plans at Kitchener public school upset some families
Some families from a Kitchener elementary school are frustrated after finding out graduating students won't be getting a traditional ceremony. The Waterloo Region District School Board says it comes down to having an “equitable approach.”
-
'The entire rainbow community is at risk': Advocates reflect on 20 years of marriage equality in Waterloo region
Twenty years after same-sex marriage became legal in Ontario, a celebration of marriage equality was held in Waterloo.
-
Wild turkey routinely pops up in Kitchener neighbourhood, stopping traffic
A wild turkey that’s been spotted trotting around in Kitchener’s Stanley Park neighbourhood has been capturing people’s attention for months. Not only does it appear to have a routine – but also a bit of a fan club.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Teen suspects identified in Sudbury double stabbing, 17-year-old dead
Sudbury police say they have identified the two youths responsible for the double stabbing overnight in the Garson area of Greater Sudbury that killed one teen and seriously injured another.
-
Northern Ont. First Nation apologizes after diesel and premium fuel put in wrong pumps
Anyone who bought premium or diesel fuel on Shawanaga First Nation earlier this month may be having some car troubles.
-
Sudbury to buy former Ledo Hotel for $900K, demolish building for parking
With an eye on easing a parking shortage downtown, Greater Sudbury is buying the former Ledo Hotel on Elgin Street with a plan to demolish it.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa council dumps proposed garbage bag tags in favour of three-bin limit
Ottawa city council trashed the idea of proposed bag tags for household garbage, voting instead to place a hard cap on the amount of waste residents can place at the curb.
-
Dive-bombing birds derail mail delivery
Red-winged blackbirds aren't just dive-bombing unsuspecting people on Echo Drive—they're impacting mail delivery to some homes in the area.
-
Mayor floats new downtown arena site for Sens: but not LeBreton
Now that it appears the ownership of the Ottawa Senators is settled, the biggest question left about the team – where will the Sens play in the future? Ottawa’s mayor Mark Sutcliffe commented about the sale of the team and where he’d like to see a new arena on Wednesday.
Windsor
-
'She deserved so much better': Slain Windsor woman’s mother speaks out against domestic violence
A week after her the discovery of Sahra Bulle’s body in south Windsor, her mother is opening up about the loss and seeking reform in the way domestic violence is identified and reported.
-
Innovative students allows Windsorite to enjoy pastime again
The ingenuity of high school students is helping Rob Piper get back to doing what he enjoys — cutting grass.
-
WSO music director conducts high-tech research for UWindsor grad student
Windsor Symphony Orchestra music director Robert Franz is one of seven maestros whose posture and arm motions were tested as part of a special research project.
Barrie
-
Police search for missing senior in Alliston
Provincial police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing senior.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Georgian Bay man, 72, sentenced to jail time for impaired driving causing deadly Highway 12 crash
A 72-year-old Georgian Bay man convicted of driving impaired and causing a fatal collision on Highway 12 in 2020 will spend eight years behind bars.
-
Orillia soccer club takes stand against on field abuse to support teen referees
Rising abuse on the field has resulted in a decline in teen referees across the province, prompting an Orillia soccer club to take action.
Atlantic
-
UPEI releases highly critical independent report into allegations against former president, university culture
A damning report into the culture at the University of Prince Edward Island has been released. The University of Prince Edward Island Review was commissioned shortly after the departure of former university president Alaa Abd-El-Aziz amid accusations of inappropriate conduct in 2021.
-
Striking school support workers reach tentative deal with Halifax school district
After more than a month on strike, school support staff in Halifax have reached a tentative deal with the school district.
-
N.S. identifies thousands more victims of global data hack, including school workers
Nova Scotia's cybersecurity minister says his department has identified thousands more people affected by a recent global data breach.
Calgary
-
Tornadoes spotted northeast of Lethbridge in Iron Springs, Enchant area
Environment Canada issued a tornado watch for the city of Lethbridge on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.
-
More complaints possible after 'Dances With Wolves' actor charged in Alberta: police
Police in Alberta say they anticipate more complainants will come forward after a former actor and self-described medicine man was charged with sexual exploitation and sexual assault in the province.
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith selling her rail car restaurant
A listing on a real estate website says the "unique, one-of-a-kind restaurant" is up for grabs in the downtown area of High River, about 65 kilometres south of Calgary.
Winnipeg
-
Families of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran demand action from Manitoba's premier
The families of two First Nations women whose remains are believed to be in a Winnipeg-area landfill took to the steps of Manitoba's legislature Wednesday to deliver one message to the federal and provincial governments.
-
Winnipeg woman's pet killed by pack of dogs
A Winnipeg woman is calling for changes after a group of dogs attacked her dog, who eventually died from its injuries.
-
Why the city said no to a safety patrol's request for help
City officials are denying a request to boost funding for a foot patrol safety program in Osborne Village, saying the money is supposed to be used for parks and recreation – a stipulation the area councillor says can be waived.
Vancouver
-
Local state of emergency in Lytton, B.C. could be lifted, rebuilding yet to begin
A local state of emergency in Lytton, that has been in place since the catastrophic wildfire almost two years ago, could finally be lifted.
-
City of Surrey refusing to share police deliberations report, B.C. government says
The report, compiled by city officials, would be the document used by councillors to make the final decision on keeping the RCMP or continuing the transition to a municipal force.
-
Homicide investigation launched after 4 found dead inside Prince Rupert home
Police say the bodies of four people were found inside a home in Prince Rupert Tuesday night.
Edmonton
-
'Shocking': Trees fall on homes as fast-moving storm slams summer village near Edmonton
There was a big mess in the summer village of Ma-Me-O Beach Wednesday morning, after a storm toppled and snapped trees and downed at least one power pole.
-
TSN 1260 shut down as Bell Media announces layoffs
Edmonton sports radio station TSN 1260 went off the air Wednesday morning. TSN 1260 shut down at 9 a.m. MT along with five other Bell Media radio stations.
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith selling her rail car restaurant
A listing on a real estate website says the "unique, one-of-a-kind restaurant" is up for grabs in the downtown area of High River, about 65 kilometres south of Calgary.