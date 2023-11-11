Man facing impaired driving charges following vehicle rollover on Gardiner Expressway
A driver is facing impaired driving charges after a vehicle rollover on the Gardiner Expressway early Saturday morning left one person critically injured.
The crash happened at approximately 3 a.m., in the westbound lane of the highway at Jameson Avenue.
Toronto police said a 22-year-old driver operating a Nissan Maxima was travelling west on the Gardiner Expressway when he lost control and struck a guard rail.
The passenger, a 22-year-old man, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. There is no word on his current condition.
Police said the driver was arrested at the scene. He has been identified as Stefano Odorico from Weston.
Odorico has been charged with two counts of operation convey impaired causing bodily harm combined alcohol and drug and one count of “within two hours of ceasing to operate a conveyance is impaired.”
He is scheduled to appear in court in January.
