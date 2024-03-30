TORONTO
    • Man facing first-degree murder charge in North York stabbing at apartment building

    A man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with a stabbing at a North York apartment building on Friday, Toronto police say.

    Police were called to a residential building near Weston Road and Sheppard Avenue West at around 7 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

    When they arrived on scene, police said they found a man suffering from stab wounds just outside the building.

    The victim, identified on Saturday as 32-year-old Dimitri Smith, was rushed to the hospital via emergency run but died a short time later.

    Officers found one male suspect at the scene with a knife and brought him into custody.

    In a release on Saturday, police identified the suspect as 46-year-old Dean Joel Constance, who has been charged with first-degree murder. The charge has not been tested in court.

    On Friday, Insp. Peter Wehby told reporters that investigators believe Smith and Constance were known to one another, calling it a “targeted incident.”

    Wehby added that the two men were believed to be involved in a dispute inside the building before the stabbing.

    Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

    With files from CP24’s Codi Wilson 

