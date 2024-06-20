Man facing 1st-degree murder charge in Scarborough plaza shooting, 2nd suspect outstanding

Toronto police have arrested and charged one suspect and are searching for another in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in Scarborough over the weekend.

The incident happened on Saturday in the parking lot of a plaza in the L’Amoreaux neighbourhood near Birchmount Road and Glendower Circuit, south of Finch Avenue East.

Toronto police said they were called to that area shortly before 2 p.m. for an altercation that resulted in a shooting.

Police said that two shooters were involved: one of whom fled the area on foot, while the other fled in a white-coloured SUV.

A short time later, a teenage boy turned up at the hospital with gunshot wounds and in life-threatening condition. He died there a short time later, TPS said in a follow-up post on X. The teen, identified by police as 16-year-old Kayelin Rider-Downey, is Toronto’s 37th homicide victim of the year.

Investigators have not indicated what might be the motive for this deadly shooting or exactly what circumstances led up to it.

On June 15, Det. Sgt. Aaron Akeson, of Toronto Police Service’s (TPS) Homicide and Missing Persons Unit, said that he believes that the shooting was targeted, although he couldn’t say with complete certainty that the victim was the intended target.

On Wednesday, 45-year-old Kevin Lindo, 45, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. He appeared in bail court later that day.

Leon Foster, 29, of Toronto, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder after a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot in Scarborough on June 15. (TPS photo)

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for 29-year-old Leon Foster, also of Toronto. He is wanted for first-degree murder. Foster is described as six foot two with a medium build, black hair, and a beard.

Police say he should be considered “armed and dangerous” and anyone who locates should call 9-1-1 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.