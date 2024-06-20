Man facing 1st-degree murder charge in Scarborough plaza shooting, 2nd suspect outstanding
Toronto police have arrested and charged one suspect and are searching for another in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in Scarborough over the weekend.
The incident happened on Saturday in the parking lot of a plaza in the L’Amoreaux neighbourhood near Birchmount Road and Glendower Circuit, south of Finch Avenue East.
Toronto police said they were called to that area shortly before 2 p.m. for an altercation that resulted in a shooting.
Police said that two shooters were involved: one of whom fled the area on foot, while the other fled in a white-coloured SUV.
A short time later, a teenage boy turned up at the hospital with gunshot wounds and in life-threatening condition. He died there a short time later, TPS said in a follow-up post on X. The teen, identified by police as 16-year-old Kayelin Rider-Downey, is Toronto’s 37th homicide victim of the year.
Investigators have not indicated what might be the motive for this deadly shooting or exactly what circumstances led up to it.
On June 15, Det. Sgt. Aaron Akeson, of Toronto Police Service’s (TPS) Homicide and Missing Persons Unit, said that he believes that the shooting was targeted, although he couldn’t say with complete certainty that the victim was the intended target.
On Wednesday, 45-year-old Kevin Lindo, 45, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. He appeared in bail court later that day.
Leon Foster, 29, of Toronto, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder after a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot in Scarborough on June 15. (TPS photo)
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for 29-year-old Leon Foster, also of Toronto. He is wanted for first-degree murder. Foster is described as six foot two with a medium build, black hair, and a beard.
Police say he should be considered “armed and dangerous” and anyone who locates should call 9-1-1 immediately.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian acting legend Donald Sutherland dies at 88, son Kiefer says
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canadian acting legend Donald Sutherland dies at 88, son Kiefer says
Donald Sutherland, the New Brunswick-born acting legend with the distinct baritone voice and prolific stage and screen career that inspired sons Kiefer and Rossif to pursue the craft, has died.
'Supreme excellence': Trudeau, Hollywood stars honour famed Canadian actor Donald Sutherland
Family, Hollywood peers and other famous fans paid tribute to Donald Sutherland Thursday afternoon following news of his death, lauding the Canadian actor as a screen legend and a brilliant artist.
OPINION Before he made it on stage or in film, Donald Sutherland got his start in local radio
Donald Sutherland, who died at the age of 88, will be remembered for his prodigious acting talent. But as film critic Richard Crouse notes, a lesser known yet inspiring part of Sutherland's career is the time he spent at a local radio station in Nova Scotia.
New Canadian citizenship rules for those born abroad could be delayed until December
An unknown number of young people born abroad to Canadian parents could wait until at least December to be eligible for citizenship.
Skyrocketing rent: Some Canadians saying goodbye to half their paycheque
A significant number of Canadian renters are spending more than half their paycheque putting a roof over their head, according to a new Royal LePage report.
Rebel News claims ownership of van under investigation by Toronto police hate crimes unit
Rebel News has claimed ownership of a cube van in Toronto seen displaying videos of Muslim people in an incident that politicians, community leaders, and police have since deemed as Islamophobic.
Northern Ont. neighbourhood evacuated after live explosive devices from the Second World War found
There were some tense moments in northern Ontario on Wednesday after several Second World War-era explosive devices were found earlier this week.
American Airlines CEO says the removal of several Black passengers from a flight was 'unacceptable'
American Airlines put an unspecified number of employees on leave for their involvement in an incident in which several Black passengers were removed from a flight.
Israeli military official says Hamas cannot be destroyed, as rift with Netanyahu widens
Israel's top military spokesman has said Hamas cannot be made to 'disappear,' casting doubt about whether the government’s war aim of defeating the militant group can be achieved and drawing a sharp rebuke from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Passengers asked to plan ahead as Montreal-Trudeau airport expecting summer travel surge
Almost seven million people are expected to fly in and out of the Montreal-Trudeau airport over the next three months — a record amount. With some tricks to avoid more hold-ups, passengers are being asked to plan ahead.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian acting legend Donald Sutherland dies at 88, son Kiefer says
Donald Sutherland, the New Brunswick-born acting legend with the distinct baritone voice and prolific stage and screen career that inspired sons Kiefer and Rossif to pursue the craft, has died.
-
St-Lazare man wants permission to keep 2 donkeys, llama on his property
A man living in St-Lazare has been told he can keep his horses, but his donkeys and llama must leave. Richard Lacroix lives in an equestrian zone, yet wants the municipality to make an exception for him. He has kept horses for three decades.
Ottawa
-
Family of woman injured in Embrun, Ont. fatal crash discusses death of her fiancée and unborn baby
Bailey Chagnon's family has been by her bedside in hospital ever since a crash last Friday southeast of Ottawa left her severely injured and claimed the life of her fiancée and unborn child.
-
Robot roaming some federal office buildings raises privacy concerns
As the use of artificial intelligence is on the rise, many employers are looking at how to use the technology and the federal government is no exception. A small robot has been roaming through the hallways of some federal office buildings, but some public servants don't like this idea.
-
Mayor criticizes decision to close Pimisi Station to O-Train riders on Canada Day
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe is criticizing the decision by security officials to limit access to the O-Train Pimisi Station on Canada Day, insisting the decision is "about traffic flow" to the events at LeBreton Flats and not capacity issues at the station.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. neighbourhood evacuated after live explosive devices from the Second World War found
There were some tense moments in northern Ontario on Wednesday after several Second World War-era explosive devices were found earlier this week.
-
Sudbury seniors feeling unsafe due to nearby homeless encampment
A beautiful garden in downtown Sudbury used to be a safe haven for residents living in the Ukrainian Seniors Centre.
-
Timmins offers details about new loitering bylaw aimed at vagrancy
The City of Timmins has provided more details about a new bylaw that regulates the use of local parklands.
Kitchener
-
Flames tear through greenhouse nursery in Simcoe
A greenhouse nursery in Simcoe, Ont. was almost completely destroyed in a fire early Thursday morning.
-
Who would steal a memorial plaque in Cambridge?
Multiple plaques – one honouring a Waterloo Regional Police officer and a young boy who both drowned in 1998 – have gone missing in Cambridge.
-
Police seek new tips in Elmira jewelry store theft
Police have released new photos of two people they’re trying to identify as part of their investigation into a jewelry store theft in Elmira.
London
-
Tears flow for victims’ families at sentencing hearing of Petronella McNorgan
Tearful victim impact statements were heard at the sentencing hearing for Petronella McNorgan, the elderly woman found guilty in the horrific crash that killed a young girl and injured several others.
-
Calls ramp up for Hamilton Road improvements in wake of latest cycling death
Traffic on Hamilton Road is heavy during the day, and it is fast moving. On a bicycle, it can be treacherous, according to London, Ont. cycling advocate Ben Durham.
-
London friends share $151,000 Lotto Max prize
Two London men are splitting a Lotto Max prize of just over $151,000.
Windsor
-
OPP launch 'death investigation' in Harrow
Officers have taped off a residence on Erie Road, just south of Dunn Road.
-
Standing in solidarity: World Refugee Day marked in Windsor
World Refugee Day is being recognized at the Matthew House Windsor refugee centre as a day to celebrate and reflect.
-
'Dogs need water': Tips to keep your dog cool during extreme heat
It may be the first day of summer, but the heat dome hanging over Windsor-Essex is making it feel like the dog days of summer already.
Barrie
-
Former Ont. fire captain pleads guilty in wife's murder case
A former fire captain and father of two accused of killing his wife pleaded guilty on Thursday to second-degree murder.
-
Fatal collision in Tiny Township under investigation
Emergency crews attended a serious collision in Tiny Township Thursday afternoon that injured one person.
-
Court appearance for Barrie men charged in pool installation fraud case
Two Barrie men charged with fraud concerning an alleged pool company scam made their first court appearance on Thursday in Midland.
Winnipeg
-
This Manitoba lake has been named one of the most beautiful in the world
A Manitoba lake has been given the prestigious title as one of the most beautiful in the world.
-
Severe thunderstorms in Manitoba bringing strong winds, nickel-sized hail: ECCC
Severe thunderstorms are tracking across Manitoba Thursday afternoon, with officials warning of strong winds and hail.
-
MKO calls on feds to investigate residential school system as crime against humanity
The group representing northern First Nations in Manitoba is once again asking the federal government to investigate the residential school system as a crime against humanity.
Atlantic
-
More high temperature records break Thursday in the Maritimes
As the unseasonable heat and humidity continues, more daily high temperature records are being broken in the Maritimes.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian acting legend Donald Sutherland dies at 88, son Kiefer says
Donald Sutherland, the New Brunswick-born acting legend with the distinct baritone voice and prolific stage and screen career that inspired sons Kiefer and Rossif to pursue the craft, has died.
-
CTV Atlantic’s Jayson Baxter signs off after 25 years
After 25 years with CTV Atlantic, Jayson Baxter is signing off.
N.L.
-
'You can literally see the sculptor's handwork': Memorial restored as Newfoundlanders reflect on First World War's toll
Historic monuments adorning the National War Memorial in downtown St. John’s, N.L. are being restored to their full glory this week ahead of Memorial Day ceremonies.
-
Labrador wildfire 'got worse really fast,' residents given minutes to flee: evacuee
A wildfire threatening a town in central Labrador grew suddenly to a raging blaze that advanced two kilometres in about 45 minutes before officials ordered everyone to evacuate Wednesday night, authorities have revealed.
-
Residents ordered to flee central Labrador town as wildfire rages nearby
An out-of-control wildfire forced officials to order residents to flee their homes in the central Labrador community of Churchill Falls on Wednesday evening.
Edmonton
-
'Suicidal' man shot, killed by police officer south of Edmonton
A reportedly suicidal man was shot and killed by police in Leduc overnight.
-
The Beaches, Loud Luxury to perform at Ice District before Game 6
Oilers Entertainment Group has announced the musical acts that will perform at Ice District before Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.
-
Man charged with 41 offences in $900K drug bust
A man wanted in connection to a large drug bust was arrested in a south Edmonton hotel on Tuesday and is now facing 41 charges in relation to it.
Calgary
-
Charges laid in Calgary meat theft that saw $5K of product stolen
Calgary police have laid charges in a brazen case of theft that saw an estimated $5,000 of meat taken from a local business.
-
Calgary woman looking for 'her angel Natalie' who saved her life
A Calgary woman who recently had a health scare is looking to make contact with a woman in her neighbourhood who helped get her to hospital.
-
Milk River at risk of running dry as Montana crews continue work on burst water pipeline
Officials in Montana are warning that the Milk River is at risk of running dry this summer following a catastrophic failure on a pipeline near the Carway, Alta. border crossing on Monday morning.
Regina
-
Regina police search for suspect after 2 people assaulted at yard sale
Regina police are searching for a suspect after two people were assaulted with a knife at a yard sale Thursday morning.
-
Human remains found in North Battleford house fire identified: RCMP
The Saskatchewan RCMP revealed that human remains discovered following a house fire in North Battleford have been identified.
-
Photos wanted: Tourism Sask. launches annual explore contest
Tourism Saskatchewan is asking those in the province to grab their cameras and try their best to capture the beauty of the "Land of Living Skies."
Saskatoon
-
Man dead after armed confrontation with Saskatoon police
Saskatoon police are currently at the scene of an incident on Avenue S South, between 20th Street West and 21st Street West.
-
'It's not safe': Residents of Saskatoon seniors complex feeling like prisoners in their own home
Residents of a Saskatoon seniors complex say they feel unsafe and ignored by the province after the facility they live in was opened up to people with complex health and addictions needs.
-
Human remains found in North Battleford house fire identified: RCMP
The Saskatchewan RCMP revealed that human remains discovered following a house fire in North Battleford have been identified.
Vancouver
-
Device found in New Westminster found to be explosive; major crime unit takes over
A device found in a New Westminster neighbourhood this week was determined to be explosive, according to authorities.
-
Teen dies from injuries after lake rescue in Langford, B.C.
A 17-year-old boy, who was in critical condition in a Vancouver Island hospital after he was rescued from drowning in a Langford, B.C., lake over the weekend, has died.
-
William Shatner stars in profanity-laden video slamming open-net salmon farming
Canadian actor William Shatner has waded into the debate over open-net salmon farming with a profanity-laced video for Pacific Wild.
Vancouver Island
-
Teen dies from injuries after lake rescue in Langford, B.C.
A 17-year-old boy, who was in critical condition in a Vancouver Island hospital after he was rescued from drowning in a Langford, B.C., lake over the weekend, has died.
-
William Shatner stars in profanity-laden video slamming open-net salmon farming
Canadian actor William Shatner has waded into the debate over open-net salmon farming with a profanity-laced video for Pacific Wild.
-
Eby's baby countdown brings B.C. election campaigning forward
British Columbia's election is still four months away, but Premier David Eby has held a campaign event in Vancouver ahead of what he says is a personal countdown — next week's expected birth of his third child.