Man driving golf cart on Toronto road seriously injured in crash
A man has serious injuries after his golf cart crashed into a moving vehicle in Etobicoke Friday morning, Toronto police say.
Officers responded to a collision at around 10:45 a.m. in the area of Princess Margaret Boulevard and Islington Avenue, near St. George’s Golf and Country Club.
Police say a golf cart was crossing the road when it was hit by a vehicle travelling northbound.
The operator of the golf cart, a man in his 30s, was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries, Toronto paramedics say.
It is unknown if the golf cart occupant is an employee at the golf course or a golfer.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was uninjured.
Islington Avenue is closed from Eglinton Avenue West to Ridgevalley Crescent for an investigation.
