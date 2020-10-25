Police have arrested three suspects after a shooting in the Scarborough Sunday afternoon left a man dead.

Toronto police said they received several calls for shots fired in the area of Danforth and Victoria Park Avenues just after 5:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, Toronto paramedics said.

The victim was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Officers found multiple shell casings on the scene as well as a knife.

Police said three suspects fled the scene, but they were later located and were taken into custody.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.