TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man dies in hospital after collision in west Toronto

    Share

    A man has died following a collision in west Toronto on Sunday afternoon.

    Police say the collision happened just after 12:30 p.m. on Rogers Road, near Bicknell Avenue.

    According to a release issued by the Toronto Police Service on Monday, the driver of a westbound Audi reportedly struck an eastbound Smart Car that was making a left turn onto Bicknell.

    The driver of the Smart Car, a 69-year-old man, was transported to hospital  in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. The driver of the Audi sustained minor injuries, they said.

    Police are appealing to witnesses of the incident, including anyone with dashcam footage. Anyone with information is asked to call 416-222-TIPS (8477).

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Symbolic meaning behind Princess of Wales' style choices at first public appearance since diagnosis revealed

    The Trooping the Colour marked the first public outing this year for the Princess of Wales, who has not been seen at any official royal engagements since December 2023. We now know that was due to abdominal surgery and preventive chemotherapy, with no return to public life anytime soon. But the Princess of Wales chose this occasion to soft launch her return to royal life, and it was eagerly anticipated.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News