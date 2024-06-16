TORONTO
Toronto

Man critical following collision in Toronto's west end

Toronto police
A man in his 50s was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Toronto’s west end on Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened in the city’s Keelesdale-Eglinton West neighbourhood, near Rogers Road and Bicknell Avenue, west of Keele Street.

Toronto police said they were called to the area at around 12:45 p.m.

Paramedics also attended the scene.

The other driver remained on hand.

