Man dies after being struck by vehicle on Gardiner Expressway

    A man has died after being struck by a vehicle on the Gardiner Expressway Wednesday night.

    Toronto police say they received calls about a man walking on the side of the highway near Jameson Avenue shortly after 10 p.m.

    At some point, the man, believed to be in his 60s, got hit by a vehicle, police say.

    He was pronounced dead at the scene, Toronto paramedics say.

    Meanwhile, police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

    The westbound lanes of the Gardiner are closed beyond Jameson Avenue due to the collision.

