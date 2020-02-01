TORONTO -- Police are investigating after a 24-year-old man died in hospital due to serious injuries in Hamilton early Saturday morning.

Hamilton police said the man was dropped off outside Juravinski Hospital at around 2:30 a.m. with serious injuries.

Police said emergency department staff ran out to try to save the man, but the man succumbed to his injuries shortly after his arrival.

“The injuries are concerning … we don’t have details exactly as to what’s happened to him, but we are certainly treating this as a criminally suspicious case,” Det. Sgt. Steve Bereziuk told reporters Saturday evening.

Hamilton Police are appealing for information after 24-year-old Kyle Richardson was dropped at Juravinski in #HamOnt early this morning with serious injuries and died shortly after. His death is suspicious in nature. If you know Kyle or where he was last night, please ... (1/2) pic.twitter.com/ATp2VNgBKx — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) February 1, 2020

“Major Crime was called in to investigate … as we try to piece together what happened.”

Bereziuk said he could not speak to the specifics of the injuries, but said an autopsy will be performed in Hamilton Sunday.

Police identified the victim as Kyle Richardson of Hamilton.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Police at 905-546-4167 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.