Man dead, two injured after shooting at popular tourist area of Niagara Falls
One person is dead and two others are injured after an overnight shooting in a popular tourist area in Niagara Falls.
Niagara Regional Police officers responded to reports of a shooting on Clifton Hill near the Great Canadian Midway at around 12:30 a.m. on Friday.
Officers located three victims with gunshot wounds but one victim was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said in a press release Friday morning.
The other two victims were transported to a local hospital by air ambulance service Ornge.
Police say one victim has critical injuries and the other is in stable condition.
Investigators say a blue Ford F-150 Super Crew 4-door pick-up truck was observed leaving the area at a high rate of speed. It had dark tinted windows, a tri-fold tonneau cover, and a moonroof.
Multiple people are injured following a shooting on Clifton Hill in Niagara Falls, police say. (Courtesy: Mike Nguyen)
The vehicle has visible damage and is missing a door handle and the front licence plate, according to police. It was last seen travelling west on Lundy’s Lane toward the area of Montrose Road and Highway 420.
No further suspect information has been released.
The homicide unit has taken over the investigation and police say there is no evidence of an ongoing threat to public safety.
Police remain on scene for the investigation and Clifton Hill remains closed to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic, and is not expected to re-open for several hours.
Anyone with information or who may have been in the area with dash camera footage are being asked to contact police at 905-688-4111, option 4, badge #9104, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
