TORONTO
Toronto

Man dead following fire at Scarborough restaurant: TFS

Police on scene where a fire took a man's life on June 22, 2024. (Simon Sheehan / CP24) Police on scene where a fire took a man's life on June 22, 2024. (Simon Sheehan / CP24)
Share

A man has died after a fire at a Scarborough restaurant early Saturday morning, Toronto Fire Services say.

Emergency crews were called to Molon Lave Taverna, a restaurant in the area of Kennedy Road and Lawrence Avenue East, just before 2 a.m. for reports of an active fire.

Toronto Fire said crews were able to put out the blaze and found a male inside the building.

The male, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said in a tweet.

"On behalf of Toronto Fire, I extend condolences to family, friends and all those impacted by this fatal fire," Pegg said, adding that an investigation into the origin of the fire is now underway.

The Ontario Fire Marshal is taking part in the investigation and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News