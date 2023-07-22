Man dead after shooting on grounds of Brampton high school

A man is dead following a shooting on the ground of a Brampton high school.

Speaking to the media at the scene, Const. Tyler Bell-Morena, of Peel Regional Police (PRP), said that the shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. in the area of Williams Parkway and James Potter Road.

The incident, which PRP said does not appear to be a random, happened on the grounds of St. Roch Catholic Secondary School at 200 Valleyway Dr.

Bell-Morena said that upon arriving at the scene officers found an adult male “suffering from gunshot wounds.”

The victim was rushed to a trauma centre where he was pronounced dead a short time later, he said.

Aside from happening there, Bell-Morena noted that the shooing does not appear to be connected to the school.

Police are now working to determine who is a suspect, who is a bystander, and who is an associate of the person who was shot, he said.

Peel police’s homicide bureau is handling the investigation.