Man dead after daylight stabbing in downtown Toronto; suspect in custody

A man is dead and a male suspect is in custody following a stabbing at a downtown Toronto apartment building on Sunday afternoon.

It happened inside 251 Sherbourne Street, located just north of Dundas Street East, at around 3:40 p.m., police say.

“Officers arrived on scene and located a male with obvious stab wounds and a second male was placed in custody,” Toronto Police Service (TPS) Duty Inspector Saleem Husain told media at the scene.

“Toronto Fire arrived with us at the same time and started performing life-saving measures on the male, and unfortunately at this point, he’s been pronounced deceased on scene.”

The male suspect in custody was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Husain said.

“At this point, the homicide unit has taken control of this investigation,” he added.

“We have members of 51 Division on scene as well as their investigative bureau. At this point, we're looking for any witnesses that may have been around 251 Sherbourne at about 3:40 in the afternoon.”

Husain says that police are not looking for any other suspects at this time and that there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

TPS investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact police.