    • Man critically injured after stabbing at early morning bar fight in Scarborough

    A man was rushed to a trauma centre via emergency run after being stabbed early Sunday morning in Scarborough, paramedics say.

     

    The incident happened shortly after 3 a.m. in the Agincourt area, in a plaza at the south east corner of Kennedy Road and Trojan Gate, which is north of Finch Avenue East.

     

    Toronto police in a post on X said that they responded to reports of a large bar fight in that area at around 3:15 a.m.

     

    They said that several people received minor injuries during that altercation.

     

    A man was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed on Dec. 10 near Finch Avenue East and Trojan Gate. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

     

    One man was stabbed and transported to the hospital with life-threateening injuries, police said.

     

    Toronto paramedics initially told CP24 that the victim's injuries were serious, but “likely non-life-threatening.”

     

    More to come. This is a developing story. 

