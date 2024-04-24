TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man critically injured after fall in downtown Toronto: paramedics

    An ambulance is seen in this undated photo. An ambulance is seen in this undated photo.
    Share

    A man sustained life-threatening injuries after paramedics say he suffered a “long fall” during an incident in the Annex on Wednesday.

    According to paramedics, the man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition.

    More details to come… 

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News