Man critically injured after daylight stabbing in Scarborough

One person is in custody after a daylight stabbing in Scarborough left a man with critical injuries, Toronto police say.

It happened in the area of Kennedy Road and Corvette Avenue, south of Eglinton Avenue, at around 7:30 a.m.

Police said a man was stabbed inside a building in the area and walked into a nearby restaurant for help. He was taken to hospital for treatment for life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.

One man was arrested at the scene but police have not said what charges he is facing.