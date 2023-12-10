TORONTO
Man critically injured after being stabbed during early morning bar fight in Scarborough

A man was rushed to a trauma centre via emergency run after being stabbed early Sunday morning in northwest Scarborough, say paramedics.

 

The incident happened shortly after 3 a.m. in the Agincourt area, in a plaza at the south east corner of Kennedy Road and Trojan Gate, which is north of Finch Avenue East.

 

Toronto police in a post on X said that they responded to reports of a large bar fight in that area at around 3:15 a.m.

 

They said that several people received minor injuries during that altercation.

 

One man was stabbed and transported to the hospital with life-threateening injuries, police said.

 

Toronto paramedics initially told CP24 that the victim's injuries were serious, but “likely non-life-threatening.”

 

More to come. This is a developing story. 

