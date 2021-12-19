A 32-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder following a deadly shooting inside a nightclub in Scarborough last week.

Police said officers were called to a club on Nugget Avenue, located near McCowan Road and Sheppard Avenue East, shortly before 4 a.m. on Dec. 13 for reports of a shooting in the area.

A man was found at the establishment suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital for treatment but later died.

In a news release issued Sunday, Toronto police confirmed that a suspect has now been arrested in connection with the case.

Jonathan Hill, a 32-year-old Toronto resident, has been charged with second-degree murder and was scheduled to appear in court this morning.

Police have not yet released the name or age of the victim but previously said he is believed to be in his 40s.